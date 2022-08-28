2023: Nigerians Knock Keyamo For Promoting Fake News About Peter Obi

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has been slammed online for promoting fake news about the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Keyamo, who doubles as the Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential council, took to his Twitter page to share a report alleging that Obi has agreed to clear the path for the emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

He wrote, “We told the OBIdient soldiers that their ‘hero’ was taking them to nowhere; taking them for a ride of the century and for political 419! We laugh! We are ahead of them!”

However, the report has been considered fake news and this has earned Keyamo several backlashes on Twitter.

@firstladyship wrote: Disregard all Fake News & psychological warfare from the APC & PDP. Peter Obi WILL NOT, I repeat, WILL NOT collapse his campaign for Atiku. They want to demoralize u. I thought Peter Obi have no structure? What are we collapsing for Atiku? APPLY WHAT?Festus Keyamo is not just a Senior Advocate of Nonsense, the man is a Fake News peddler. This thread is so scary. The APC & their BMC wing are very dangerously, a criminal underworld.

@Elkrosmediahub wrote, “Lmaooo! From SAN to a blogger of fake news. This government will humble you”

@Juliet42722906 wrote: “You should be ashamed of yourself. Just look at the media source you are feeding from. Disgraceful! Support Peter Obi for a better Nigeria, never mind the Senior Advocate of Nonsense churning out Fake News to discredit his efforts.”

@_patrioticguy wrote: “Just like some of us already noticed, Podium Reporters, quoted by a SAN caught in multiple lies, is a FAKE NEWS site. It can only be used by frauds for fraud. This is not 2015 where APC used lies to rig GEJ out. Don’t allow Keyamo and his likes continue in their fraudulence.”

@joekingz wrote: “Another reason 2. Dat senior advocate of nonsense nd his cohorts will say it’s fake news and planned since they think everyone operates like them. Like Dino said, u can’t support APC and not look stupid.”

Daily Independent