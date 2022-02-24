2023: Monarchs Back Zoning Of Delta Governor

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum, yesterday, declared there was no going back on the zoning arrangement of the State Governorship seat on senatorial basis, saying it would guarantee peace, sanctity, sanity, equity and sustained unity in diversity across board.

The forum in a statement after an executive meeting in Asaba, which was endorsed by one of its executive members, the Obi of Abavo, HRM Uche Irenuma, insisted it would not go back on its stand on zoning of the 2023 governorship of the state on senatorial basis.

The monarch said: “We will continue to maintain our stand on rotation on the basis of senatorial districts. The forum will not join issues with anybody or groups on the matter.

“We have taken a stand for the sake of peaceful coexistence among all the stakeholders in the state. The forum respects the opinion and views of other stakeholders in the state and we expect others to respect our stand as well.

“We do not want to overstretch this matter. The beauty of the discussions is that we are all free to express our views but it will be left for Deltans to make their choice. We stand by our leadership under HRM (Prof) Chike Edozien.”

According to the statement, there are moves to involve all stakeholders in the state to respect our position to move forward, as “we have started reaching out to our counterparts in other senatorial districts for us to harmonise/agree permanently on this position so it won’t be an item of debate in future.”

The Guardian Nigeria