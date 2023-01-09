2023: I’ll Be The Next Senator Of Delta Central-Dafinone

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressives Congress Senatorial Candidate for Delta Central and Renowned Chartered Accountant, Chief Ede Dafinone has said that Omo-Agege want him to raise the bar at the senate, adding that 2023 he is going to be the next senator.

Dafinone who was in company of the Delta State House of Assembly Candidate constituency 1, Barr Matthew Omonade, stated this on Saturday when him and his Campaign team led by Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor, stormed Orogun Ward 2, 1 in ughelli north, Delta State.

Chief Ede Dafinone who is also the Chairman of Sapele Okpe Community Land Trust Association, noted that the community elders and leaders should stop selling their lands, while insisting that community leader should lease their lands for the next generation to benefit from it.

“Don’t sale your land, lease them out so that the next generation, your grand children will benefit from it.”

He also explained that Urhobos will no more have poor representation at the federal and state level, while noting that as a senator in waiting, he must carry the problem of his people to the senate and find a lasting solution to them.

“Vote the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he only can fix the country among other candidates contesting for the 2023 elections, vote for senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next Governor of Delta State because he is the most qualified candidate with a credible record.”

“Vote for all APC candidates, they are ready to deliver for their people, Carry the message to every nuke and cranny of Orogun kingdom.2023 I will be your senator,” he said.