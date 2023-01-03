2023 : I will Create  Record  If Elected Senator, Dafinone Vows

Share This





















LAGOS JANAURY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Delta Central Senatorial Candidate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone and his campaign team led by the Director General, Chief Barr Adelabu Bodjor, on Monday storms ward 2,1,3 and 9 in Ethiope East Local government area of Delta State.

Chief Ede Dafinone who was also in the company of the Delta Central APC Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki said he will create a record when he becomes the Senator come 2023, adding that he will join the Deputy Senate President and APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to empower the people of Delta State and Delta Central.

He explained that APC have five credible, responsible, articulate candidates with track records to work for the people, while insisting that his work as a Senator is to carry the complaints of Ethiope East to Abuja and bring back their solutions.

He also urged the people of Ethiope East to vote for the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Delta State APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and all APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“Vote for responsible people that will work for you. APC have five credible, responsible, articulate candidates with the track record to work for the people. I have empowered thousands of people and am going to the Senate to empower more people.”

“I will create a record when I become a senator and I will join the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to empower the people of Delta State and Delta Central. My work as a senator is to allow my people to be represented in Abuja, to carry their complaints of Ethiope East to Abuja and to bring back their solutions, so that the people of Ethiope East will be fully represented in Abuja.”

“I have the technical know-how and technical ‘know-who’. I have many board appointments that give me the experience to be able to represent my people in Abuja and I don’t play with my jobs,” he said.