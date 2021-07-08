2023 Guber: Delta Speaker Disowns Group Consulting For His Ambition

Share This























LAGOS JULY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has disasso¬ciated himself from some group of persons under the aegis of Oborevwori Campaign Organization, allegedly consulting polit¬ical stakeholders in Okpe, Uvwie and other local gov¬ernment areas in Delta State for his governorship ambition.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, the Speaker said that for the umpteenth time, he has not given any person or group of persons the mandate to consult polit¬ical stakeholders or indeed electorate for any guberna¬torial ambition.

He noted in the statement that the persons were out to distract him, saying “I am diligently going about my job that is clearly cut out for me as the head of the Leg¬islature”.

He urged the political¬ly-conscious people of Okpe, Uvwie and other local gov¬ernment areas to ignore the political jobbers because he has never discussed 2023 gubernatorial ambition with anyone neither do the so-called political hustlers have his blessings to consult on his behalf.

“These mischievous ele¬ments are out to heat up the polity. I wish to thank Delt¬ans for their love and contin¬uous support for me as the head of the Legislature”, he added.

Daily Independent