2023: Group Plans Grassroots Door-To-Door Awareness Campaign For Peter Obi In Delta

LAGOS JUNE 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has expressed it’s commitment to mobilise the masses for the actualisation of the Peter Obi presidency in 2023.

The group vowed to take the awareness of the Peter Obi presidential ambition to the grassroots through a door-to-door and one-on-one campaign strategy.

At a meeting of local government coordinators of POSN in Delta State which held in Asaba, the group resolved to also correct the impression that Peter Obi and Labour Party were unwilling to spend money.

Rather, the group insisted that Mr. Obi and his party were spending prudently to win the confidence of Nigerians ahead of the general elections.

Speaking at the meeting, Delta State coordinator of POSN, Benok Nwanji, explained that the group was inaugurated by Mr. Peter Obi in 2018, adding that it is the head of all coalition in support of Obi.

Nwanji stated that the aim was to build a formidable structure from the grassroots to deliver the presidency to the Labour Party candidate.

He said the Peter Obi message was spreading like wild fire, noting that there were already formidable presence of POSN in 18 out of 25 local government areas of Delta State.

Lamenting the state of the nation, Nwanji said Nigeria was progressively drifting and sliding into the ditch in all aspects.

“All the indices show that Nigeria is nothing to write home about. Nigerians are not happy. And we now have Peter Obi who God has sent to come and rescue us.

“When Obi comes to power, there will be action, and not the talk show that we have been used to in this country,” he said.

In a remark, Delta State chairman of Labour Party, Tony Ezeagwu, urged the group to remain committed to the project, even as he advised them help strengthen the party at their various localities.