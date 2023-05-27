2023 Gov: Urhobo Would Have Lost Out, If Not For DC-23 – Amori

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Chairman of Delta Central 2023 (DC-23) lobby group, Chief Ighoyota Amori, has stated that if not for the efforts of the group, Delta Central District would have possibly lost the governorship seat.

Chief Amori made this known during a meeting of the DC-23 lobby group at his residence in Asaba on Thursday.

He urged members of the group to attend the swearing-in of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on 29 May, 2023 with their DC-23 branded attires.

He noted that many persons, including some indigenes of Delta Central Senatorial District worked against the DC-23 interest because then they already pitched tent with some governorship aspirants in Delta South.

According to him, “even before the inauguration, a lot of them tried to sabotage it in the guise that we (DC-23) were working against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Some even disassociated themselves from the group that they were waiting for directives.

“Today, most of those persons are now following the Governor-elect to every thanksgiving, pretending to have worked for his success; whereas, they never believed in him and us initially.

“If we had lost the primary election, we won’t be here celebrating. We thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for supporting us. There was nothing they did not told him about me, but at the end he saw genuineness in what we were doing.

“So many people in Delta North tried all they could to convince him to support an aspirant from Delta South. Some even went beyond the mundane, but he stood his ground that it should be Delta Central.

“My joy today is that we got what we wanted because we stood firm. So, I urged all of you to attend the swearing in ceremony en masse and thereafter stand by Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to enable him succeed in his administration..

Those that attended the meeting included Chief Ighoyota Amori, National Chairman; Hon. Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, Deputy National Chairman; Comrade Hon. Reuben Izeze, Mr. William Etubiebi Esq., Chairman, BOT; First Vice National Chairman; Chief Dr. Chris Oharisi, National Secretary; Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo, National Publicity Secretary; Chief Andrew Orugbo Esq., National Legal Adviser; Engr. Matthew Tsekiri, National Assistant Secretary; Rt. Hon. Sunday Apah, Assistant National Publicity Secretary; Mr. Festus Pemu, Assistant National Publicity Secretary; Mrs. Philo Ededey, National Assistant Welfare Officer; Chief Christian Onogba, Assistant National Organizing Secretary; Dcn. Raymond Edijala, Dr. Amos Ighoroje, Hon. Elohor Uwhobe,

Others were Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, Chief of Staff, Government House, Rt. Hon. Lovette Idisi, Hon. Chief Felix Anirah, Dr. Mrs. Philomena Oyearone, Hon. Chief Michael Oshetigho, Chairman, PDP, Ughelli South Local Government Area; Hon. Solomon Obareki, Chairman, PDP, Ethiope West Local Government Area; Olorogun Jaro Egbo, Chief Dr. S. E. Omovie, Chief Ernest Juweto, Chief London Akpanoko, Chief Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, Dr. Gordon, Oke Onomukara, Hon. Onoriode Ishegbe, Ms. Omamogho Ese, Chief Pius Tuphe, Hon. Collins Eboh, Chief David Ejukonemu, Chief Lucky Emojeya, Voke Ighoroje, Mrs. Iroro Oyearone-Maidoh, Fegor Ogene, Engr. James Eferegor, Esiada Godfrey, Onome Okoroh and many others.

Daily Independent