2023 Election: Ibori At Crossroads As Party Loyalists Make Decisions On Delta PDP

LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The penultimate governor of Delta State Chief James Ibori is at crossroads over the resolve of his supporters mostly in the Delta United Group, DUG in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to foist collateral damage to the party in the forthcoming General Election.

The threat to the PDP is coming in the wake of what party insiders whisper as the yet unresolved case against the governorship candidate of the party, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said to be lurking at the Supreme Court.

GWG.ng reports that the DUG which is formally led by the erstwhile governorship aspirant, Olorogun David Edevbie has had strategic meetings severally in the last two weeks where they were said to have weighed their options in the crucial presidential and governorship elections.

Edevbie was the main challenger to Oborevwori in the governorship primary and took his loss to the Supreme Court which ruled in favour of the latter.

It was gathered that following the strategic meetings of the past two weeks that a section of the DUG resolved to openly join the APC. Another section of the group, however, chose to remain in the PDP and sabotage the party from within.

Many of those who chose to remain it was gathered are from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s base in Delta North.

Many of these who are remaining in the PDP for internal sabotage are said to be inclined towards voting for Peter Obi in the presidential election and then defecting to the APC where they expect to mobilise for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC candidate in the governorship election.

GWG.ng reports that it was in the wings of that expectation that Omo-Agege had recently boasted of serial defections from the PDP to the APC few weeks ago.

Among the ‘internal saboteurs’ are a former very high-level official of the State Executive Council and an incumbent member of the House of Representatives.

The inclination of this group of supporters, it was gathered, has put Chief Ibori, the godfather of Delta State politics at crossroads.

Ibori’s headache, it was gathered, is further compounded by his close relationship with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP. It is believed that he is at pains over the move by his supporters especially in Delta North to back Obi against Atiku/Okowa in the presidential poll.

The inclination is against the background of the close relationship between Atiku and Ibori which insiders say is being tested by the discord between the former governor and the incumbent governor of Delta State.

Sources close to Ibori also allege that his daughter, Erhiatake Ibori who is a candidate for Ethiope Federal Constituency and his trusted political enforcer, Chief Ighoyota Amori who is the Delta Central Senatorial candidate are not being given the maximum support by the party.

However, the Okowa tendency in the party in the state is not especially fazed with the threat of support for the APC at the federal and state elections.

The Okowa camp believe that the main threat to the PDP in the presidential election is Obi especially in Delta North where the Obi momentum is said to be feverish. The Okowa camp it was gathered also believes that Omo-Agege would not be a special threat in the governorship election following the damages and labels that have been fixed on him.

GWG