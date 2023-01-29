2023 Election: Arewa Youths In Delta Endorse Kwankwaso Presidency, Agbi’s Gov Candidacy

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Arewa youths in Delta State have endorsed the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as well as the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Sir, Engr Goodnews Goodman Agbi for the 2023 general election.

The endorsement was made in Oleh, Isoko South local government area, Delta State during a meeting of the delegation of the leadership of all the Arewa/Northern youths from all the major towns/cities in Delta State with Dr. Agbi.

The delegation was made up of three members – the chairman, secretary and one other member of the Arewa community.

Speaking during the meeting, the leader of the group, Mr. Bashir Mamud said: “We are here today to show solidarity to our great leaders Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Dr. Goodnews Goodman Agbi.’

He noted that Dr. Agbi had been very supportive of the youths in Delta State even before coming out to contest for the number one seat in Delta State.

Expressing happiness with having Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as the presidential candidate of the NNPP, he said they would work assiduously to ensure his victory during the 2023 general election come February.

“We have heard and seen the good things our presidential candidate did when he was the governor of Kano State. He is a man who believe in a better Nigeria”, he stated.

The Arewa youths however affirmed to give their unflinching support and vote massively for Dr. Goodnews Goodman Agbi, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and all NNPP candidate during the polls.

“We want to assure you that, the Northern youths in Delta State are fully behind you for deciding to join the party of our great leader Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and for supporting us here in Delta State all this while. He said this is the first time any candidate will give audience to the Arewa youths. They are very happy and will vote for Agbi

Earlier on the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Delta State Dr. Goodnews Goodman Agbi said that, “I was told that the Arewas in Delta State are up to three hundred thousand or more.

“As you go back to your various communities in Delta tell them you have endorse the presidential candidate, the governorship candidate and all other candidates of the NNPP in Delta State for 2023 election.

The Delta State NNPP gubernatorial candidate assured them that if elected alongside with the presidential candidate they will bring the desired change needed to turn the country around, stating that they should not allow the All Progressive Congress (APC) to deceive them. APC has brought so much hardship to the country. They should not be moved by the lying tongues of the APC candidate.

He also said that the ruling party is lamenting seriously because they know that this election there will be no opportunity to carry bags of money around to buy votes.

“They don’t believe in what they have done to make people to vote for them. All they did is to give us hardship. We buy fuel as if we are buying mercury”.

He noted that, both the Arewa youths in Delta State and the party leadership have all agreed to vote NNPP all the way during the polls.