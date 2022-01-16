2023: Delta Political Vanguard Re-Affirms Commitment To Okowa In New Year Get-Together (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Political Vanguard (DPV), a political pressure group in Delta state, on Saturday reaffirmed commitment to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa ahead of 2023 general elections, saying “wherever Okowa goes, we go”.

The group made this known at a well-attended new year get-together ceremony held at Government Field, Boji-Boji, Agbor, Delta State.

The main theme of the eveent is reaffirmation of support for the intentions of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as 2023 approaches, that “where ever he goes there the group will go. What ever he says that the group will believe because Okowa had transformed the state in road construction and rehabilitation, in sports development, health sector, education, peace and development, creation of jobs and skills acquisition among others in the state and we had never had it so good in the state, his fairness has sustained peace, unity and nationalism among the various ethnic nationalities in Delta.”

Speaking in the occasion, National Chairman of the group, Chief Michael Diden, affirmed that the group had resolved to work in unison with other groups to deliver the next governor of the state.

He urged all governorship aspirants on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform to pray harder to enable Governor Okowa and other leaders chose any of them for the 2023 race.

On his part, Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, thanked the leadership of the DPV for putting up the ceremony. Esiso also lauded members of the group for their massive support for the governor since 2015 when he assumed office.

According to him, because of the successes recorded by our governor, we want a governor that will follow his footsteps in 2023.

“This is very apt because we want continuity in road construction, in health development, in educational development and human capital development.

“So, we have all agreed that we need a governor in 2023 that will follow the footsteps of the people,” Esiso stated.

He announced that a mega rally of the party would take place at the Cenotaph, Asaba, on January 22, 2022.

Welcoming guests to the occasion earlier, Director-General of the group, Mr Ifeanyi Eboigbe disclosed that the new year get-together ceremony was organised to celebrate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and to restate the group’s commitment and loyalty to the governor’s political leadership in the state.

He said that the group was not supporting any governorship aspirant because it was awaiting directives from the governor, reiterating that “anywhere Okowa goes, we go”.

He, however, warned that the group would not support any aspirant that failed to identify with the group.

The rally was attended by members of the National Assembly, including Victor Nwokolo, Ben Igbakpa and Thomas Ereyitomi.

Others were Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori; governorship aspirants – Chief David Edevbie, Chief James Augoye, Chief Abel Esievo, Chief Kenneth Gbagi and Chief Ejaife Odebala among others,

The colourful event was graced by mammoth crowd with traditional dancers from the three senatorial district. The who is who in Delta politics were equally present.

Presents were Delta state PDP chairman, Chief Esiso, leadership of the group led by Evangelist Michael Diden aka Ejele, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Deputy National Chairman, Eboigbe DOP, Wellington the secretary and the Public Relation of the Delta Political Vanguard, Prince A. Abugo among others.

Beside, many members of the Delta State House of Assembly, the state commissioners, majority of the Governorship aspirants, Political leaders of the PDP were present

There was enough entertainment, drinks and variety of food for the people