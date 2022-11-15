 2023: Delta Pastors Rally Support For LP Guber Candidate, Deacon Pela

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A group of pastors, under aegis of Nigeria Ministers in Politics (NMN) have vowed to campaign for the victory of Deacon Kennedy Pela as the next Governor of Delta State, saying that they believed in his dream to develop the state.

The ministers who gathered at Open Heaven Hall, Ubeji to receive the Delta LP governorship Candidate, Dcn. Ken Pela, said they have looked at his antecedents and seen that he is someone that can truly change the state for better.

The Convener, Rev. Francis Bebor, who spoke on behalf of the ministers said the sole aim of the association is to sensitize voters on the importance of voting, to guard against vote-buying, encourage collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) and need for the electorates to vote credible candidates into positions in the forthcoming general election.

He advised those who intend to vote for Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party to also vote for the Delta state Labour Party gubernatorial Candidate who will work side by side with him, saying that Nigerians must stand to reject the fake promises of expired politicians that did not do much when they had the opportunity to do so.

He said “we will work to make sure that Pastors across the state direct their voters toward credible leaders. If you vote for only Peter Obi, you may not be able to reach Abuja, but when you have a governor of the same party with him, then you can get free and easy access to everything. This is why we are happy to endorse Deacon Kennedy Pela, Delta State Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party as our candidate. We will go out there to preach Labour Party in our various ministries.”.

On his part, the Delta State Gubernatorial Candidate of the Labour Party, Deacon Kennedy Pela, while thanking the ministers for their show of love towards him and his party, said his dream to become the next Governor of Delta State was God’s call to him many years ago that he held in his heart, but that the moment has come.

He promised to turn Delta State with a focus on instituting an enduring peace, creating job opportunities by aligning with Mr. Obi to move Delta State from Consumption to Production, improve the lives of the people by placing focus on the health, and education of Deltans, and many more when he assumed office.

Daily Independent