2023: Dafinone  Urges Deltans To Vote Out PDP, Receives Blessing Of Okpe Monarch, Cleric

LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District, Okakuro Ede Dafinone has tasked Deltans to change Delta PDP team which has run Delta State for over 20 years without visible and tangible development.

Dafinone, a chartered accountant of international repute and industrialist, stated this when the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organization paid consultation visits to some prominent Urhobo leaders and stakeholders to seek their support and prayers for the success of his senatorial quest.

The leading Senatorial candidate for Delta Central explained that when a team perform poorly like the case of the PDP in Delta State that has mismanaged the resource of the oil-rich state, it’s natural to change the team for poor performance.

He noted that 2023 presents another great opportunity to get things right in Delta State by voting for APC and vote out the PDP, assuring that unlike before votes will count in the 2023 election following the newly amended electoral which has been introduced the use of technology in the transmission of electoral result.

According to him, “I believe Delta State need a new team because, in terms of development, Delta State is lagging behind. It is time, for Deltans to take over Delta State and vote out PDP for poor performance, you don’t promote a student who has consistently failed exams, let’s vote APC come 2023 so that we can attract visible and viable development.

While calling on Deltans to vote for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the best man to lead the state at this critical moment, he added, “In the 2023 elections, every vote will count, so my appeal to those who have not gotten their permanent voter card PVC, to seize the opportunity of the two days left to go and get their voting power.

Earlier at the palace of the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd), Orhue 1, where Okakuro Ede Dafinone felicitated with him on his 16th coronation anniversary, the monarch prayer for the APC senatorial hopeful to succeed in his senatorial ambition, assuring him of Okpe people’s support.

Dafinone who also visited Bishop Philip Orovwudje of the Garden of Life Assembly at his home to seek his support and prayers ahead of his senatorial elections received assurance from the Bishop of massive support from the Christian community in Delta Central.

Dafinone also visited the former Secretary General of Urhobo Progress Union and Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Delta State, Chief (Barr.) Victor Otomewo, Chief Austin Uloho and Olorogun Felix Edore Kupa.

Speaking separately during the visit, Chief Barr. Otomewo and Chief Austin Uloho, all acknowledge the credibility and competence of Chief Ede Dafinone to represent the Urhobo Nation at the senate, noting that amongst all the candidates vying for the Senate, Ede Dafinone stands shoulder high above the others.

They disclosed that come 2023 Delta Central will not lower the bar at the Senate considering the superlative performance of DSP Ovie Omo-Agege, “will not support people who cannot represent the interest of Urhoboland but are only going to senate to line up their pockets.

Chief Uloho assured him of their total support in Ughelli North but advised him to work on other local governments. Olorogun Felix Edore Kupa also assured of the support of the people of Ughelli South promising that the APC will definitely win as Chief Ede Dafinone is a candidate to beat come 2023.