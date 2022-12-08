2023: Dafinone Campaign Train Moves To Sapele Communities, Says,  ‘No ‘Alternative To APC’

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate for the All Progressive Congress, Chief Ede Dafinone and his campaign team led by the campaign Director General, Chief Adelabu Bodjor has on Wednesday stormed Ugborhen, Okuovu community Ward 11 and 4 in Sapele Local Government.

The APC Senatorial Candidate, Chief Dafinone while speaking at Ugborhen Community Town Hall during his ward to ward campaign, said APC is the winning party come 2023, adding that the deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has prepared the party to Government House.

Dafinone explained that all APC candidates are qualified and urge the people to vote all APC candidates in the coming election, “tell all your family members to vote all APC candidates”.

“I am your son, uncle and father. We need a government that feels the pain of the people and APC government is ready to meet the needs of the people” he said.

Also, Chieftain of the All progressive Congress, Dr Wilson Omene while speaking, said for the first time in the history of Nigeria we have one family that has represented the Urhobo Nation all over the world, adding that he is the best man to represent the Urhobo nation.

However, the Chairman of the Leader/Elders council in ugborhen, Mr Joseph Omodudu while responding, noted that all the communities in Ward 11 will vote all APC candidates, insisting that the late Senator Chief David Dafinone left a legacy that no one has been able to attend in the entire Okpe kingdom.

“The entire Ugborhen, Okuovu community we will work and vote for you in this election” he said.