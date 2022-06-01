1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Jun 1st, 2022

2023: Atiku’s Victory Remains The Only Format To Nigeria Unity-Onuesoke

LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has affirmed that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in 2023 Presidential election,  Alhaji  Abubakar Atiku remains the only  format to Nigeria unity and economic revival.

Onuesoke who made the statement while speaking to journalists  by the sideline at MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, shortly after Atiku emerged victorious  as PDP Presidential candidate  described Abubakar Atiku as a unifier that is coming to bind the broken union of Nigeria, adding that under his Presidency there  will be a new Nigeria where everybody has an equal voice and is heard.

He stated  that the former Vice President  top  agenda is to restore Nigeria’s unity through equity, social justice as well as cooperation and consensus among our heterogeneous peoples.

While assuring Nigerians that Atiku  will  establish a strong and effective democracy and government that guarantees the safety and security of life and property, the PDP Chieftain explained that Abubakar Atiku  has painstakingly studied the  problems facing the Nigeria and has come with a five-point agenda that will not only restore Nigeria’s lost glory,  but also put it on the path of economic recovery where life will become meaningful to all.

Onuesoke who explained that Atiku has done before and will do again if giving the opportunity,  recalled that while Atiku was  in Nigeria Customs Service  he introduced rotation of officers amongst the port in order  to reduce complacency,  monotonousness , infuse enthusiasm and improve moral.

“While at the presidency,  he single handedly convinced Soludo, Ngozi Okonji and Ezekwesilli to come back to Nigeria to help out in building of the country. He was the one that picked  Ribadu  and made him EFCC chairman.

“As   BPE Chairman,  he successfully sold off GSM licences that brought about MTN and other communications  to Ngeria. The introcduction of GSM  did not only improve our communication system, it  spiked  up Nigeria economy in term of job opportunities, enhancement of business environment and development of the economy. He successfully sold licences for private indigenous airlines leading to the emergence of  SLOK, ARIK, DANA, BELLVIEW and  VIRGIN among others.

“He successfully  privatized Eleme Petrochemical,  AP -FG shares  and over 15 other government companies. To some people  that might seem like nothing, but you know what, since Atiku left BPE, the subsequent Chairmen/women has not been able to successful sell just one company,” Onuesoke noted.

 

