2023: Amori, Ejele, Nwoko Pick Delta PDP Senatorial Tickets

LAGOS MAY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-As the Peoples Democratic Party continues to the conduct of primary elections to pick the party’s flagbearers for the 2023 general election, winners have emerged from the conduct of the polls for the three senatorial districts in Delta State with the Chief James Ibori-backed Senator Ighoyota Amori defeating his close challenger, Chief John Nani with 143 votes to 123 votes.

The election which took place at the Sapele township stadium saw about 265 ad-hoc Delegates from across the 8 local government areas of Delta Central voting for their chosen candidate in a tense atmosphere though in a transparent, open, free and fair manner.

In the Delta south, Prince Evang Micheal Diden, former Chairman of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, clinched the party ticket with 176 votes while Hon Daniel Reyenieju and Hon Othihiwa polled 49 and 46 votes respectively.

In Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Delta North, it was massive Victor for Hon Ned Nwoko who polled 240 votes, while his only challenger, Paul Oseji scored 67 votes.

The elections were free and fair across the state as acknowledged by winners and losers in all the contests so far.

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Chief Andrew Orugbo, in his reaction described the victory of Chief Ighoyota Amori as a victory for democracy, stressing that he was highly delighted that Amori won as a reward for his sacrifices for Urhobo political greatness.

On his part, Elegbete Barr Moses, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Delta State thanked the delegates for doing Urhobo proud in getting Amori elected noting that with Amori on the ballot in 2023, PDP will win Delta Central and the entire state with a huge margin.

Daily Independent