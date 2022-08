10TH Coronation Anniversary Diaspora Sub Committee Felicitate With Oghara Monarch

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-FELICITATIONS! FELICITATIONS!! FELICITATIONS !!! “From Members of the 10th Anniversary Diaspora Sub-Committee”

The 10th Coronation Anniversary Diaspora Sub Committee Felicitates with His Royal Majesty, Noble Oyibo Eshemitan (FCA) Orefe 111, Uku Oghara Na’me, the Ovie of Oghara kingdom on the Occasion of the Celebrations of the 10th Anniversary of your Coronation. May your Reign continue to be peaceful and be a blessing to our great kingdom. Long May you Reign (Wo Su Tor)

Signed:

Chief Dr. (Barr.) Emnanuel Okpako Ganiga, UK Based (Committee Chairman )

Chief Oghenevo Takpor, USA Based (Committee Secretary )

Chief (Mrs.) Akpodono- Anidi, UK Based ( Member)

Prof. Igho Ofotokun, USA Based ( Member )

Chief Tobi Eric Eghwere, UK Based, ( Member)

Mr. Wisdom Atomre, UK Based ( Member )

Dr. Bernard Rerri, USA Based (Member)

Mrs.Christine ibori-Ibie, UK Based ( Member)

Mr. Richmond Obodo, UK Based ( Member)

Price Chief Lucky Umukoro, USA Based ( Member)

Mr. Richard Oyibo, UK Based (Member)

Dr. Jude Ighere , USA Based ( Member)

Rev. Emmanuel Usikaro, UK Based (C Member)

Mrs. Victoria Takpor – Ataderie, UK Based (Member)

Uku Oghara Na’me!

Uku Oghara Na’me!!,

Uku Oghara Na’me!!!

Wo Su Tor .